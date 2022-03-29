Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.88).

3/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/14/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 184 ($2.41) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 224 ($2.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LON IAG opened at GBX 143.36 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.