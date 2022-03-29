Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hammerson (HMSO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hammerson (LON: HMSO):

3/24/2022 – Hammerson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Hammerson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/4/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 32.50 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.56 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.73. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96). Also, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,519.52).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

