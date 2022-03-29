REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after buying an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

