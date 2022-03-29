Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.29

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.29 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.27). Renold shares last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27), with a volume of 331,199 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of £46.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.43.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

