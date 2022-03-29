Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 29th (AXSM, CCL, LUCD, LW, MEDS, NEO, OXY, PATH, RSLS, SIEN)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 29th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $71.00 to $77.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $7.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $16.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $24.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.00.

