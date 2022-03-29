Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 29th (AXSM, CCL, LUCD, LW, MEDS, NEO, OXY, PATH, RSLS, SIEN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 29th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $71.00 to $77.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $7.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $16.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $24.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.