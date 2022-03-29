Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (ABDN, ADM, AML, BARC, BPT, CNE, DLG, EMG, EZJ, HBR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 29th:

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 3,050 ($39.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,061 ($40.10).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.88).

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 480 ($6.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 323 ($4.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 349 ($4.57).

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.94). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 710 ($9.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 275 ($3.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 680 ($8.91).

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 268 ($3.51) to GBX 267 ($3.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 190 ($2.49).

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

