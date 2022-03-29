ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) PT Lowered to $4.00

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RSLS opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

