Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 4.1%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.84 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24). Approximately 214,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 89,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.03 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

