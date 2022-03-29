Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

