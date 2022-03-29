Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Resonant to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Resonant stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About Resonant
Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
