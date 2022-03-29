Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Resonant to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 45.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

