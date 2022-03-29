ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

