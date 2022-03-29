Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,644,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

