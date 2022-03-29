The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Sell

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

