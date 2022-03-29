Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.