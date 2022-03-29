Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

