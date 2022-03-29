RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. RiT Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get RiT Technologies alerts:

RiT Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RITT)

RiT Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of converged information technology infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. Its products and services include patch panels, modular keystones, Xlight outlets, Xlight fiber optic cables, plugs, automated infrastructure management, copper solutions, and fiber optic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.