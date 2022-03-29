Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$73.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$62.02 and a 1 year high of C$94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 55.20%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

