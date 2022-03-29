RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 681,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,859,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
