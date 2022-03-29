Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

