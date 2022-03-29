Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

