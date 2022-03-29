Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

