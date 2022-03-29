Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

