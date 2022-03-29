Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 370 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

