Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

