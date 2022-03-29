Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 337 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

