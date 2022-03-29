Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.60

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.60 and traded as high as $52.38. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 154,223 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

