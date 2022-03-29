Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,225 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.52% of Argan worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argan by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Separately, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

