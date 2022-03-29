Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,146 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

NYSE XYL opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

