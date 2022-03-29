Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 81,293 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

