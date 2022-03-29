Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.30% of Kimball International worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball International by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

