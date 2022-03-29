Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Paylocity worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

