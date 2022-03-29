Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

