Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,928 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Warrior Met Coal worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $252,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

