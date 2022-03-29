Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 153,598 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Macerich worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

