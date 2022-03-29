Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 39,334 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Xerox worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

