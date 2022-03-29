Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,182 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of James Hardie Industries worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

JHX opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.36. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

