Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Synaptics worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.90. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

