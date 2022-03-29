Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,061,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 6.20% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.