Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.32% of CRA International worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 91.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CRA International by 43.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.77 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

