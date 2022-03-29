Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Exponent worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

