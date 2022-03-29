Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

