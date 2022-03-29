Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Boise Cascade worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $101,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 148.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

