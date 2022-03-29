Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of CI Financial worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CIXX stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

