Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

GPK opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

