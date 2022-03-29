Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

