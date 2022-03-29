Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

CMS stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.