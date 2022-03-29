Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.68 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWM opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $939.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

