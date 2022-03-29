Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of PDF Solutions worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

