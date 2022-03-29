Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HSBC by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 23.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $496.67.

HSBC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.