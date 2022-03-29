Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

