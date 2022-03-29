Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Avista worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 116.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avista by 2,228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

